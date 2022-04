Phyllis L. Heppenstall

Phyllis L. Heppenstall May 1, 1941 - Aug. 5, 2021 SCOTTSDALE, Arizona - Phyllis L. Heppenstall, formerly Phyllis Buck, passed away on August 5, 2021. She rode her winged horse over the rainbow into the loving arms of God and those who have passed before her. She passed peacefully... Read More