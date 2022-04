Gregory Langham

Hicksville - Gregory L. Langham, 66, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, with his family by his side. Greg was born on October 10, 1954, in Hicksville, Ohio, son of the late Donald Langham and Doris (Bassett) Ridgway. He was a... Read More

