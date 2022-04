Elvira M. Pandolfi

Elvira Madeline (Arborio) Pandolfi, 100, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family on May 29, 2021. Born in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary (Bellotti) Arborio. She graduated from the High School of Commerce and went on to receive... Read More

Tazzini Funeral and Cremation Services