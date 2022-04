Eugene Roger Coy

Eugene Roger Coy CLINTONDALE- Eugene Roger Coy of Clintondale, N.Y., went to his final home in heaven on April 3, 2019 at the age of 86. “Gene” was born on Oct. 28, 1932 to Ruth Cook and Eber H. Coy in their home in Ardonia, the same home which he passed from. Gene is survived by... Read More

Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home