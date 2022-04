James W. Prybil

James W. Prybil, 68 James W. Prybil, 68 of North Liberty died at his home Monday, January 18, 2016. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, January 22, 2016 at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery where... Read More

Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service - Iowa City