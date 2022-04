Richard Paxman Child

Richard Paxman Child 1956 - 2021 Richard Paxman Child, age 65, left this earthly existence due to a massive pulmonary embolism caused by COVID-19 on the morning of Monday, September 20, 2021. He was received and welcomed into our Savior's arms and by many loved ones who have passed... Read More

Larkin Mortuary - Salt Lake City