Raymond Kaluzny

Raymond Kaluzny, 67, of Cape Coral, Fla., died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 23, 1954, in Tarentum, a son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Martonik) Kaluzny. Before moving to Florida to enjoy his retirement, he lived 62 years in... Read More