Fred Jeffrey Smallwood

Fred Jeffrey Smallwood Laurens - Fred J. Smallwood, 59, of Laurens, died on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. Born in Roanoke, VA, he was a son of the late Fred Leonard Smallwood and Audrienne Hackworth Moore. He lived in Roanoke, VA until he was six years old before moving to Mauldin... Read More

Heritage Funeral Home