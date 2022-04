Branden Deon Moss

Sept. 24, 1993 - May 7, 2017 Branden Deon Moss was born to Jeffrey Moss and Dorothy Ragland on September 24, 1993 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a native of Brighton, Alabama. He gave his life to Christ at an early age at the Shiloh Baptist Church under the leadership of the late... Read More

Brooks Family Funeral Home