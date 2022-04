Juanita Harris "Faye" McLaurin

McLAURIN Juanita 'Faye' Harris McLaurin, 52 went home to be with her Lord on March 23, 2010 after a long battle with cancer. She was born April 3, 1957 in Hilliard, Florida to the late Estelle and Roy Harris. Faye was the youngest of seven children. After graduating from Hilliard... Read More