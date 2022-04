Margaret Leahy Guenther

Margaret Leahy Guenther New Berlin - Margaret passed away in the early evening of March 15, 2021, at St. Camillus Care Facility in Milwaukee. She was born on March 25, 1930, to Frank and Anna Leahy, of Sheboygan. Her husband, John Guenther, preceded her in death. She is survived... Read More

