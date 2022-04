Mark Anthony Stevens

Mark Anthony Stevens Mark Anthony Stevens, 51 passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Mark was born June 23, 1968 in Wichita Falls to Gene and Sherry Stevens and graduated from Hirschi High School. He was a Talented Landscape Designer and had an eye for... Read More

