Nancy Ruth Shaw Ritz

Nancy Ruth Ritz, 91, went to be with our Lord on Friday, December 11, 2020. She was born in O'Donnell, Texas to William Oscar and Katherine Minnie Shaw on July 4, 1929. Every 4th of July holiday, her Mother and Father would tell her the parades and fireworks were to celebrate her... Read More

