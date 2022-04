Thomas John Petro

Thomas John Petro, 51 SMYRNA - Thomas John Petro, of Smyrna, formerly of New Castle, Del., went to be with his forever family Sunday March 6, 2022. He was born in Wilmington, Del. on June 7, 1970, the son of the late Leonard and Joan Petro. He graduated from Hodgson Vo-Tech in car... Read More

Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services