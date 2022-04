Dr. Daniel Woody Burson

"But he promised us a better place He's gone before to prepare, So when my time has come, I'll be ready to meet him there. When he calls I'll be ready" Gerard C Faucheux, When He Calls Born in Jonesboro, Louisiana on May 6, 1927, Dr. Daniel Woody Burson, Woody as he was known to his... Read More

