Margaret "Peggy" (Maloney) Leger

MIDDLEBURY - Mrs. Margaret "Peggy" (Maloney) Leger, 61 of Middlebury, passed away at her home on Friday, May 4, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Paul Leger for 36 years. Peggy was born in Dorchester, Mass., on Jan. 19, 1957 daughter of the late Thomas and... Read More

