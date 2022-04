Diane M. Jones

WEST WYOMING — Diane M. Jones, 64, of West Wyoming, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2016, at ManorCare Nursing Home, Kingston, with family and friends by her side. Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of Lola (Santarelli) Castrignano, West Wyoming, and the late Frank R. Castrignano... Read More

Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC - Exeter