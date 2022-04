James Warren Goettle M.D.

James Warren Goettle, M.D. James Warren Goettle, age 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep, early on the morning of April 7, 2016. A heart that had loved and cared for so many simply came to rest. The son of Richard J. and Mary Kautz of Cincinnati, Ohio, James was born on July 1...

