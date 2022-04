Eddie Sherwood

Eddie Sherwood, 51, of Holyoke, formerly of Hennessey, Okla., passed away May 13, 2013, at Pampa, Texas. Graveside Service and Inurnment will be held at 3 p.m., June 21, at the Holyoke Cemetery in Holyoke, with Pastor Merle Powell officiating. He was born June 24, 1961, in Sterling... Read More

Gerk Funeral Home