Daniel T. Harber

Daniel T. Harber, 65, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his residence in Columbia City, IN. Born January 6, 1954 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Norbert and Charlotte (Sally) Harber. Dan was a graduate of Homestead High School, class of 1972. He worked at BF Goodrich... Read More

D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls