Samuel Hall (Bobo)

May 23, 1955 - Jan. 5, 2016 Age 60, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2016 at his residence in Ogden, Kansas. He was born on May 23, 1955 in Birmingham, AL, the son of Ernest and Frankie (Williams) Hall Sr. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the Friendship... Read More

Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen