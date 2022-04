Randal F. Fries

Randal F. Fries, 73, of Prompton, died April 11 at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, the former Sharon E. Iloff. The couple married on April 6, 1974. Born March 13, 1948, in Carbondale, he was the son of the late William and Doris (Champion) Fries... Read More

Hessling Funeral Home, Inc.