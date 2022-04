Kevin Garrett Bell

Roscoe, IL - Kevin Garrett Bell, 35, of Roscoe, IL Kevin Garrett Bell of Roscoe, IL passed away suddenly on June 6th. He was a light to all who knew him. Kevin brought joy to everyone's day with his smile. He will be dearly missed. Kevin was born in February 1986 in Rockford, IL... Read More

McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home - Rockton