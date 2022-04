Sophie Mary Delano

Delano, Sophie Mary SCHAGHTICOKE Sophie Mary Delano, 91, of Knickerbocker Road, died Wednesday morning, May 25, 2016, at the Saratoga Care Center, Ballston Spa, after a brief illness. Born at her family's home in Schaghticoke, March 16, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Thomas... Read More

