Sylvia R. Crandall

Sylvia R. CrandallCropseyville - Sylvia R. Crandall, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Born in Petersburgh on March 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo Grogan, Sr. and Hattie Grogan.Sylvia grew up on the north side of Petersburgh and was a 1948... Read More

Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home