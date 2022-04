Anne C. Wischmeyer

Wischmeyer, Anne C. Rochester: 4/19/1925-12/28/2013. Passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday December 28, 2013. Anne was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 2007. She is survived by their daughter, Janet; her sister, Margaret (the late... Read More

Alvah Halloran & Son Funeral Home