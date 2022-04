Leroy C. "Coach V" Velasquez

41, passed away 7/18/2016 in Lafayette, CO. A viewing with rosary to follow will be held Mon., 7/25/2016 to begin at 6 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held Tues., 7/26/2016 at 10:30 a.m. Both are located at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church at 11385 Grant Dr. in Northglenn... Read More

Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery