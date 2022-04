Joyce Eileen Moore (Gullickson)

HORTON- Joyce Eileen (Gullickson) Moore, 76, of Horton, Kansas went home to be with her Lord on January 12, 2007 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Mabel Gullickson of Horton, Kansas and her sister, Lucy Preston.... Read More