James M. Arno

James M. (Slim) Arno, 50, of Kent, CT. Passed away, Friday, May, 22, 2015, at his home following a short illness, his beloved wife of 28 years, Alisa (Pierce) Arno and his loyal dog Bear at his side. James was born in Sharon, CT, son of the late David and Mary (Garseau) Arno; also... Read More

Green Funeral Home