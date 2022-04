GREG BRUDNICKI

Greg Brudnicki Nutley family man, 50 C. Gregory Brudnicki, 50, of Nutley, N.J., passed away suddenly on May 11, 2016. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday at 11 a.m. in Jewish Memorial Chapel, 841 Allwood Rd., Clifton, N.J. Interment will take place in B'nai Abraham Memorial... Read More

Jewish Memorial Chapel