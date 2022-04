Vic Billings

Vic Billings of Winchendon, formerly of Boylston and Hudson, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Vic was born on October 30, 1951, second son of the late C. Myron Billings and M. Marcella (Gibney) Billings. He was raised in Hudson, where he was a gifted student... Read More

