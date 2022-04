Nate Weimer

HUDSON -- Nate Weimer, 39, passed away unexpectedly January 6, 2020. He was born November 8, 1980 to Steve and Debbie Weimer. Nate grew up in Hudson and graduated from Hudson High School in 1999. He went on to attend Kent State University, where he discovered his passion for sales... Read More

Redmon Funeral Home Inc. - Stow