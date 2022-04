Betsy Ann Davis

Betsy Ann Davis, 84, of Butler, Ind., passed away at 12:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at Laurels of DeKalb. Born Feb. 23, 1933 in Nashville, Tenn., she was the daughter of Ben Fergueson and Sarah Sue (O'Brien) Baker. Survivors include her four children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren... Read More

