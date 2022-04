Betty J. Burton

Betty Joan Burton, 80, of Minneapolis, Minn., and formerly of Sturgis, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home. Betty was born Oct. 5, 1938, near Fort Wayne, Ind., a daughter of the late Clyde L. and Rhoda M. (Frazier) Burton. She spent her formative years in Allen County... Read More

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home - Churubusco