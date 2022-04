Shirley M. Bishel

BISHEL, Shirley M. Shirley M. Bishel, born November 28, 1921 in Mesa, Arizona..Died September 10, 2016. in La Mirada, California Born to Starling and Jesse Morse. Grew up in Arizona until the age of 15. The family moved to California where Shirley graded at the age of 16 from... Read More