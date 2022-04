Kathy Kay Parker

Kathy Kay (Kaase) Parker, 56, of Granger, Texas went to her heavenly home on Thursday, May 5, 2011. Kathy is survived by her husband, Wayne Parker, dying three days before their 35th wedding anniversary. Also surviving are the couple's son, Shawn Parker; four grandchildren, Pamela... Read More

Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home - Elgin