Addie L. Crump

Addie L. Crump Portsmouth - Addie L. Crump "Duck" went on to be with her heavenly father Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at Mayfair House Assistant Living. Born in 1932, Addie was the last daughter of the late Clayborn and Lizzie Ellis. She was a 1951 honor graduate of I.C. Norcom High... Read More

Fisher Funeral Home