Robert B. Massengill

Sept. 19, 1913 - Aug. 11, 2008 Robert B. Massengill, 94, of Anderson, went to his rest in Jesus, following injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Robert, the oldest of six boys, was born to Otis and Lacy (Whisenand) Massengill at Bloomington Sept. 19, 1913. A product of Christian... Read More