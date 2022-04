Gussie M. Ward

Gussie M. Ward Age 78, Brownsburg, passed away May 12, 2017. She had worked in the cafeteria at the Indiana School for the Deaf for 21 years. Survivors include sister Nancy Clossey, brother Linton Ward, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mon... Read More

Matthews Mortuary