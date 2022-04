Russell I. Long

Russell I. Long Indianola - Russell I. Long, 94, passed away December 10, 2020. Russ, the son of Earl and Hattie Long, was born on March 15, 1926 in Clarke County, Iowa. He graduated from Indianola High School and Simpson College. He was in the Army and served in Europe during WWII... Read More

