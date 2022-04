Billy Tate

Billy Tate, 74, passed in Pontotoc, MS peacefully at his home in the afternoon on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. He grew up in Ingomar, MS where he played basketball and graduated from Ingomar High School. He was co-founder of Barclay Furniture in Sherman, MS. In his retirement, he enjoyed... Read More

