Billy Joe Cartee

CARTEE, BILLY JOE, 18 Melrose - Billy Joe Cartee, age 18, of Melrose, FL, died at his residence on Friday, September 29, 2006 as a result of a heart condition. A native of Foley, AL he moved to Melrose 12 years ago from Lakeland, FL. He was a senior at Interlachen High School and... Read More

Moring Funeral Home