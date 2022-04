Gerald Paul "Jerry" Grant

Gerald Paul "Jerry" Grant, Bel Aire, Kansas passed away November 30, 2020. He was born in Keams Canyon, Arizona, in 1940 to parents Paul and Margaret Grant. He grew up in Iola, Kansas, and attended Gas City Grade School and Iola High School. He attended Iola Junior College, Kansas... Read More

