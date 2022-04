Tyler Mertes

Mertes, Tyler Tyler Tavy Kelm Mertes passed away on October 6, 2015. He was born on September 9, 1976 in Wausau, WI and was the son of Mike Mertes (Washburn) and Cindy Kelm (Waupaca). He is survived by his parents; sister Mariah (Brian) Singer-Brown (Hollie and Hazel) of Amherst... Read More

Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc