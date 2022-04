Dallis D. Meier

Dallis D. Meier Iowa City - Dallis Dean Meier of Iowa City passed away early Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was 82. Dallis had fought a gallant battle with cancer for many years. He was born on April 1, 1938 in Monticello, Iowa, to Irene... Read More

