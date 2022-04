James Randal Newman

James Randal Newman of Nocona Hills, Texas passed away at the age of 67 on December 9, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at First Christian Church in Iowa Park with Jay Cantrell officiating. Randy, as he was known... Read More

Dutton Funeral Home