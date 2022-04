Robert F. Prentiss

Robert F. Pappy Prentiss, (88) of Danvers passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the morning of Monday December 17, 2018. Robert was born and raised in Ipswich by his parents Walter R. and Myra B. (Parsons) Prentiss. Robert attended local schools where he was a star... Read More

Murphy Funeral Home - Salem