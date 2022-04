Linda Amiano

Linda Amiano Hazlet - Linda Amiano, 69 of Hazlet died on Monday, August 2. She was born in 1952 to the late Mary and William White of Paterson, New Jersey. Linda's family later moved to Newark, and finally settled in Irvington, where she graduated from Irvington High School. After... Read More

Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel