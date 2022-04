Denise L. Dengel

Denise L. Dengel Denise L. Dengel passed away at her home in Tacoma on July 15, 2017. She was born October 27, 1964 in Seattle and grew up in Issaquah, WA. Denise leaves behind her mother, Darlene Sweeney, of Redmond and her soul mate, Charles DeMarre, of Tacoma. She was preceded... Read More

