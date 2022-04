Alfred DiGiacomo

Alfred (Alfonso) DiGiacomo, 98, passed away on June 27, 2021. He was born and raised in Huntington Station, New York. In November 1942 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to overseas duty in October 1943. Sergeant DiGiacomo joined the 926 Signal...

